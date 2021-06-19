HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Position Raised by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 173,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $460.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228 over the last three months. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.