Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.85 Million

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post sales of $325.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.20 million and the highest is $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

HMN stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

