Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.07 million and $133,092.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00184390 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00867888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 0.99727231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

