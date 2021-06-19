HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €119.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €119.00 ($140.00) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €84.05 ($98.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.90 ($76.35) and a 52-week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

