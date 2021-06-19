Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 1,457,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,977. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

