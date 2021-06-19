Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.
Shares of TWNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 1,457,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,977. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.
In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
