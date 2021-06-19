Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 811,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,765 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMHC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

