Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $114,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.18. 4,629,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

