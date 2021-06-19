Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $623.31. 24,560,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,617,967. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.53. The company has a market capitalization of $600.45 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

