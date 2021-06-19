Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 214,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

