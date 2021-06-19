Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

THO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. 1,307,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,012. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.63. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.