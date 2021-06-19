Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 19,543 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.41. 12,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,534. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

