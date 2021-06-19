Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 7,166 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,461. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

