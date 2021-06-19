Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.