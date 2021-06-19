Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,322,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,286,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

HWM stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

