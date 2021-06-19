H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

