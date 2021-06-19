HSBC (LON:HSBA) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.23).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

HSBA opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.61) on Friday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.69.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

