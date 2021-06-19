HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.