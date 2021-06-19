Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 116,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,315. Huize has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 145.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

