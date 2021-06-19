Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $96,291.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00738984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00083463 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

