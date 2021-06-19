Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 3%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 4,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,156,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

