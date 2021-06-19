Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 3%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 4,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,156,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.