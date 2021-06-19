HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.84

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $37.87 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,774.12 or 0.99923101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00345396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00428419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.00772448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.