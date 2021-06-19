IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 13th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 6,569,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

