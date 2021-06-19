Iconic Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,357.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $1,357.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00135714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00182102 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,983.70 or 1.00441688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00859160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

