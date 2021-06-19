IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 279,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,466. The company has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

