IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.44.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.