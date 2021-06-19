IDEX Trading 7% Lower This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. IDEX has a market cap of $26.80 million and $689,095.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00721314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083202 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

