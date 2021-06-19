IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $601.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.10 and a 12 month high of $609.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

