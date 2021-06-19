IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $51.81

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.81, but opened at $52.95. IES shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IES by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IES by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IES by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

