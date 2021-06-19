IG Design Group’s (IGR) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their no recommendation rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.73 million and a PE ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

