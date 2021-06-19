IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8522 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

