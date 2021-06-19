IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

