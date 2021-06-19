IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

