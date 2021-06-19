Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.42 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

