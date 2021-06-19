Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

