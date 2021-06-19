Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFJPY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 33,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,447. Informa has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

