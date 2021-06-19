Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of IEA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.57. 625,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,223. The firm has a market cap of $287.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $25,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $8,203,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 384,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $5,322,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

