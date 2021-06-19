Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.