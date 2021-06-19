Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.
IR opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
