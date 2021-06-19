Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Sells $452,221.47 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INGN stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGN. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

