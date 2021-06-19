Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Purchases $300,181.74 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $57.19 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

