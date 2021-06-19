Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires £96,723.79 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,888.50 ($24.67) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 900.80 ($11.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.79.

AML has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

