Insider Buying: Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) insider Daniel L. Alkon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Synaptogenix stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40.
About Synaptogenix
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.