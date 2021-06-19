Insider Buying: Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) insider Daniel L. Alkon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synaptogenix stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.