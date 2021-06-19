Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $389,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

