Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells 2,127 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

