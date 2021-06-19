Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $1,018,506.28 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,018,506.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 167,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,406.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David P. Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.