Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells 190 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $11,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $22,641.99.

On Wednesday, May 19th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $13,135.22.

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $12,257.43.

NYSE HAE opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

