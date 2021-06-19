Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells 1,441 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

