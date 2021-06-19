Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 94,325 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

SQSP opened at $63.55 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

