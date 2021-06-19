Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $119,190,820.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $378.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $236,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 113,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

