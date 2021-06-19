Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 108,900 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Workday stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.42. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

