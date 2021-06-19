Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XFOR opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.