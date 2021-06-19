Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XFOR opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
XFOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
